‘GTA 3’ and ‘Vice City’ fan project has received a DMCA takedown

A fan project reverse-engineering Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City has been targeted by a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown, fuelling speculation a remake is going to be announced.

Aap – the lead developer of the project – confirmed to Eurogamer that they had received a DMCA from Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA developers Rockstar Games.

The project is currently unavailable on Github, and instead there is a DMCA request, which states: “This repository is currently disabled due to a DMCA takedown notice. We have disabled public access to the repository. The notice has been publicly posted.”

The update reports to be submitted by Take-Two Interactive, and states that all related content has been requested for takedown. The request states that the “best and only solution” for the project to abide by DMCA laws is the “complete removal of the aforementioned pages.”

A video showcase witch covers the projects has been created by YouTuber RacingFreaking, which shows the improvements made to both GTA3 and Vice City – watch it below.

A recent news story by DualShockers singled out a job listing for Rockstar New York, who were looking for a Cinematic Gameplay Capture Artist to create trailers. Combining these two pieces of news together has led to speculation on either the announcement of GTA VI or a remastered trilogy, although neither have been announced by Rockstar Games yet.

Rockstar have confirmed early this year that 2020 was GTA V’s best year since launching in 2013, selling a total of 140 million copies over the course of eight years.