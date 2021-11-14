‘GTA 4’ mod and save file taken down by DMCA strikes from Take-Two

Take-Two has sent DMCA claims to mod hosting site LibertyCity.net which has forced GTA 4 save files offline.

The website owners have said that two Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) claims have been sent to them by Take-Two Interactive. The mods have been removed following the claims, which are GTA Advance PC Port Beta 2, The Lost and Damned Unlocked for GTA 4, GTA IV EFLC The Lost And Damned (65%).

The webpage described the content as: “The GTA Advance PC Port Beta 2 is a fan-remake of GTA Advance for GTA 3. The original 2D-game was developed by Digital Eclipse and published by Rockstar Games in 2004. The game was released only for the Game Boy Advance.

“The Lost and Damned Unlocked mod for GTA 4 was uploaded in 2009. It swapped Niko with biker Johnny Klebitz, the protagonist of the The Lost and Damned episode. The mod included its outfits, bikes and weapon icons.

“The GTA IV EFLC The Lost And Damned is simply a save game file with 65% of the story completed. It’s not even a mod,” the post added.

Take-Two have previously gone after mods connected to GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, shortly before the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was announced. This leads some to expect a remaster of GTA 4 to be announced soon.

However, the recent remaster has received a lot of player criticism. The new title has been review bombed on Metacritic, and users are demanding refunds. The games scored 0.6 out of ten on PC, 0.5 on Xbox Series X, 1.0 on PS5, and 0.6 on Nintendo Switch, all as of November 14.

