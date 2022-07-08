‘GTA 6’ development means “major” ‘Red Dead Online’ updates will stop

Rockstar has announced that due to moving more resources into developing Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), there will be no more “major themed content updates” coming to Red Dead Online.

In a blog post shared yesterday (July 7), Rockstar said that it has been “steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series”. However, Rockstar added that this means it is “making some changes” to how Red Dead Online is updated going forward.

“Alongside seasonal special events and experience improvements – plus other changes to enhance and maintain a healthy Red Dead Online environment – we plan to build upon existing modes and add new Telegram Missions this year, rather than delivering major themed content updates like in previous years,” shared Rockstar.

Advertisement

Although major updates for Red Dead Online are halting, GTA Online will not face the same treatment. Rockstar has confirmed that “new gameplay updates” and community-requested quality of life updates are still planned for GTA Online, including a new series of contact missions “in just a few short weeks”.

The announcement has not been well-received by Red Dead Online fans, who have long accused Rockstar of “abandoning” Red Dead Redemption 2‘s multiplayer mode in lieu of supporting GTA Online.

“This is legitimately devastating. Rockstar never gave this game a chance. They pulled all the resources to work on GTA 6 but somehow still managed to continually support GTAO,” mourned one fan on Red Dead Online‘s subreddit.

Days before Rockstar’s announcement, the community organised an in-game funeral to “celebrate one year of Red Dead Online being abandoned”, which will take place on July 13.

In other gaming news, online multiplayer for The Quarry has launched, allowing players to vote on every decision in the game.