‘GTA 6’ publisher says leak “won’t have any influence on development”

The massive Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) leak in September has been referred to as “terribly disappointing” by Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Back in September, a huge leak saw over 90 videos and screenshots from GTA 6 surface online, following a reported hack. from a data mine easily viewable online.

Now, Zelnick has spoken during an earnings call regarding the future of the game (via, VGC).

“With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed,” he said. “There’s no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won’t have any influence on development or anything of the sort.”

This is positive news for fans of the series who have been eager for another installment since 2013’s Grand Theft Auto 5. “It is terribly disappointing, and causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity,” Zelnick concluded.

Rockstar Games had previously confirmed that the leak was legitimate but that it wouldn’t cause any delays to the schedule or development of the game. Rockstar shared that it did not anticipate “any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

In September, a 17-year-old from the UK denied using his phone as a tool to gain access to Rockstar’s private files and servers in a court hearing. The judge referred the case to a higher court where it is yet to have a date confirmed for a hearing.

