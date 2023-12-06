‘GTA 6’ trailer causes listening spike for Tom Petty’s ‘Love Is A Long Road’

The GTA 6 trailer was released earlier this week and featured Tom Petty’s ‘Love Is A Long Road’ which has now received a massive spike in listeners on Spotify.

In data provided by Spotify, it has been revealed that the song has seen a “huge streaming increase of 36,979 per cent” since last week before the trailer was released.

This isn’t the first time gaming has brought new popularity to older songs. Earlier in the year, HBO‘s adaptation of The Last Of Us caused a 4,900 per cent increase in streams for Linda Rondstadt’s ‘Long Long Time’.

Spotify has also created a Grand Theft Auto playlist in collaboration with developer Rockstar Games, featuring songs such as ‘Fortunate Son’, ‘Danger Zone’, ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’, and ‘Mississippi Queen’, all of which have featured in previous Grand Theft Auto titles.

The trailer for GTA 6 was released a day before when it was intended to drop due to a leak on social media. After much anticipation over the years, it was confirmed to fans that the next game will take place in Vice City, the first title to do so since Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and will have two separate protagonists, Lucia and Jason.

The game is currently scheduled for release in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. No mention has been made of a potential PC release for the game, though Grand Theft Auto 5 didn’t release for PC until a year and a half after it initially released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

There’s also no mention of a last-generation release for the game, suggesting that fans who haven’t yet upgraded to a current-generation console will need to upgrade to play the title.

In other gaming news, a new update for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim has brought back paid mods, seven years after they were initially removed from the game. Elsewhere, Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has revealed the most-romanced character in the game.