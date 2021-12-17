‘GTA Online’ DLC confirms which optional ‘GTA 5’ ending is canon

The GTA Online update that reintroduces playable character Franklin alongside Dr. Dre appears to confirm which of the game’s optional endings is canon.

As outlined by Kotaku, there’s a mission in the downloadable content update The Contract where Franklin and the player character are chasing a golf cart through a movie set, and Franklin says the line: “Man, shit, I know one of the producers around here. I hope his ass ain’t at work today.”

This implicitly references one of the other Grand Theft Auto 5 playable characters, Michael, who was able to work at the same movie studio at the end of the game’s story. Whilst it isn’t entirely clear, it seems like a nod to the character. You can hear the line below.

This supports which of the three endings is canon. Michael only survives in two of them, as Franklin either kills Trevor with Michael’s help or kills Michael himself.

Couple this with the knowledge that the GTA Online Smuggler’s Run update from 2017 confirms that Trevor is alive, and you’re left with just the third and final ending being canon in Grand Theft Auto 5.

The Contract sees players help Franklin with his “celebrity solutions agency” as it needs to recover the lost new music of Dr. Dre.

“The Contract is unlike anything we have done before, bridging story, music and the online world in new ways,” said Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games. “Thanks to our long-time collaborator and friend DJ Pooh, we were able to work with some of the biggest legends in hip-hop on this very modern Los Santos adventure as players track down Dr. Dre’s lost music.”

In other news, it looks like split-screen is possible in the Halo Infinite campaign via a glitch, although one player who tried to replicate it corrupted their game save.