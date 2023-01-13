‘GTA Online’ hands out railguns through a new black market Gun Van

In the latest update for GTA Online, developer Rockstar has added the Gun Van: a mobile black market that sells “top-of-the-line” weapons including the futuristic railgun.

In a blog published yesterday (January 12), Rockstar outlined that the Gun Van will feature a “weekly rotating inventory” that will offer players a chance to grab “top-of-the-line weapons, ammunition, and armour.”

There will be several benefits to shopping at Gun Van instead of the Ammu-Nation stores dotted across Los Santos. Items sold through the Gun Van will be cheaper than usual, and won’t have any rank requirement attached to them – for example, players will no longer need to be rank 120 to buy a minigun if it appears in the Gun Van’s inventory.

Additionally, the Gun Van has introduced the railgun to GTA Online. While the weapon has been available to use temporarily in certain missions, this is the first time that players will be able to buy it as a permanent weapon to be used in free roam sessions and heists.

Here’s a full list of what the Gun Van is offering for the week starting January 9:

Railgun

Combat shotgun

Assault shotgun

SMG

Assault rifle

Heavy sniper

Compact EMP launcher

RPG

Knife

Baseball bat

Molotovs

Proximity mines

Grenades

Though the Gun Van will move location each day, it can currently be found in North Chumash (January 13). In the future, this interactive map is handy for keeping track of where the Gun Van moves each day.

In other GTA Online news, last week (January 6) a car meet in the game gathered to pay tribute to late rally legend Ken Block, who passed away this month.

