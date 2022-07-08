‘GTA Online’ is finally getting one of its most-requested features

Rockstar has announced that GTA Online will be getting “new gameplay updates” and “top-requested experience improvements and upgrades”, including a major change that will allow players to sell their business goods in invite-only sessions.

Yesterday (July 7), Rockstar published a blog post that outlined the company’s plans for GTA Online, which it says “more players than ever” are playing.

The blog shares that GTA Online will receive “new gameplay updates” and “top community-requested experience improvements and upgrades” this summer, including the ability for players to begin sell missions within invite-only sessions.

Advertisement

GTA Online fans have asked for this feature for years, as in the game’s current state, players can lose hours of time spent gathering business goods if another player on the server decides to destroy their transport during the sell mission.

Other “long-requested” features coming to GTA Online includes dialling back the strength of the Oppressor MK 2, a flying motorbike that has become the go-to vehicle for those looking to spend their time killing other players.

There will also be a “more convenient” way to pick up snacks and body armour, and an increased payout for all missions and tasks in GTA Online. This includes increased payouts for bodyguards, associates and MC members, along with certain heist finales and races.

Beyond these quality of life improvements, Rockstar has also shared that the upcoming update will “expand upon the criminal careers of Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub owners – alongside a set of Contact Missions that presents the opportunity to be sworn in as a special IAA field operative to investigate a budding criminal conspiracy.”

However, it’s not all good news for Rockstar fans. In the same blog post, the company announced that it is halting “major themed content updates” for Red Dead Online so that it can focus development on GTA 6.