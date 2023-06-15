‘GTA Online’ update sparks rumours of a ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ reveal

A new update for Grand Theft Auto Online has sparked GTA 6 rumours, thanks to the addition of a strange new t-shirt.

The t-shirt in question briefly appeared in stores around Los Santos as part of GTA Online’s recent update, but was swiftly removed by Rockstar Games.

Not swiftly enough, however, as the folks at GTANet spotted the t-shirt and realised that its strange texture may be hinting at something big.

Now over in your favourite clothes shop in #GTAOnline San Andreas Mercenaries, a GTA V Anniversary Top category… Along with something mysterious that may get some community analysers going…. pic.twitter.com/5TtUdNUcB2 — GTANet (@GTANet) June 13, 2023

Essentially, it looks as though the numbers which feature in the t-shirt’s logo can be decrypted using a simple substitution cipher, revealing the cryptic message: “ONEDAYWILLREVEALALL”.

Adding fuel to the fire, it seems the t-shirt appeared in stores under the category “GTAV Anniversary” while the item itself was simply named “???”.

What this means is just about anybody’s guess, but some GTA Online players are already connecting the t-shirt to GTA 6 with some hoping for more information about the upcoming sequel when GTA 5 reaches its 10th anniversary on September 17, 2023.

If that is the case, the inclusion of this t-shirt in the game’s most recent update may have let the cat out of the bag early.

Elsewhere, a mysterious laptop also appeared as part of the recent GTA Online patch, which also seems to offer further mysterious coded messages.

This time, the laptop suggests players should “CONNECTTHELINES” but what that means is still up for debate.

However, as Kotaku has pointed out, the mysterious files also reference UFOs and aliens, suggesting it’s possible this is all just part of GTA Online‘s Halloween celebrations later in the year.

While Rockstar has been tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto 6, fans have been eager to find supposed hints for the game. Earlier in the year, 50 Cent deleted several social media posts that fans assumed to be teasers for GTA 6.

In other news, the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will be led by Phantom Liberty director, Gabe Amatangelo.