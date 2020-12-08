‘GTA Online’ to get a virtual nightclub with real-world resident DJs

Rockstar Games’ GTA Online is getting a new virtual underground club called The Music Locker.

The developer announced the new location via a new blogpost on Monday (December 7), following in the footsteps of popular online games such as Fortnite and Minecraft, which have been hosting virtual concerts and festivals over the few months.

The Music Locker will be located directly under the game’s existing The Diamond Casino & Resort, which is currently under construction. It will make its debut on December 15, alongside the Cayo Perico update.

The Music Locker has been billed by Rockstar Games as “the greatest club that Los Santos has ever seen”, and will feature performances from real-world DJs. Set to perform for the club’s opening night is Detroit-based producer Moodymann, with Berlin collective Keinemusik following suit a few weeks later.

Introducing The Music Locker – Los Santos’ newest underground dance club, soon to be open to the public. Featuring opening resident, @moodymann313 with performances from @keinemusik and Palms Trax coming soon.

In late December, house and disco DJ Palms Trax will bring his signature UK underground sound to The Music Locker, where he will serve as a resident DJ for an extended period of time.

While entry to The Music Locker will be available to every player, Rockstar Games has confirmed that players who own a penthouse in The Diamond Casino & Resort will receive “exclusive access to table service in the club’s VIP section”.

Rockstar Games has also teased that more news surrounding the club will be arriving in the coming days, which will include “new radio stations, more new DJs and extra music for existing stations in the city’s biggest musical update since launch”.

Besides the introduction of a new underground club, the Cayo Perico update will give players access to the new Cayo Perico island. Further details surrounding the island remain unknown at this time, although it is known that a new heist will take place on the island.