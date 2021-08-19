‘GTA Online’ weekly update adds Kart Krash: Full Auto and the Growler

It’s time for another GTA Online weekly update – this week’s offerings include the Kart Krash: Full Auto racing mode and a new car, the Pfister Growler.
This weekly update arrived earlier today and comes on the back of the recent GTA Online Tuners update, adding even more zany racing fun.
A full breakdown of today’s update will come from Rockstar Games later today, but in the meantime, Twitter user Tez2 has a glimpse of some of the update’s biggest new additions:
- Pfister Growler (available for $1,627,000 or $1,220,250 trade price)
- Kart Krash: Full Auto now available
- Prize Ride: Dominator GTT
- Podium vehicle: Veto Modern
- Test Track vehicles: Sultan RS Classic, Growler, Warrener HKR
- Double GTA$ and RP on Exotic Exports, Kart Krash: Full Auto, Store Holdups
The Pfister Growler is a two-door sports car that was added as part of the ongoing GTA Online Tuners update. This week’s Prize Ride is the Dominator GTT, an impressive-looking muscle car, while the Podium vehicle is the Veto Modern – a go-kart that’s perfect for Kart Krash.
Kart Krash: Full Auto sounds like a fun new addition – bringing violent kart racing to the streets of Los Santos across seven maps. It’s been described as a “deathmatch” mode, so prepare to get your hands dirty.
There are also some neat discounts on select vehicles, which are detailed below:
- 30% off the Kosatka submarine ($1,540,000)
- 40% off: Nightshark ($747,000), Weevil ($522,000 – $391,500)
- 30% off: Futo GTX ($1,113,000 – $834,750), Toreador ($2,562,000), Sea Sparrow ($1,270,500), Veto Classic ($626,500)
