‘GTA: The Trilogy’ adds a secret “big head” cheat code

Rockstar has added a secret big head mode to GTA: The Trilogy, which fans can unlock by using an infamous cheat code.

The secret cheat code allows players to run around in GTA: Trilogy with enlarged heads, along with every other character in the game. Even better, the code is usable in all three remastered games – GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City (thanks, EuroGamer)

Here are the big head cheat codes for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch:

PlayStation: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, O, X

Xbox: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A

Nintendo Switch: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B

If those cheat codes look familiar, there’s a good reason – it’s the infamous Konami code, a cheat code which has been bouncing around since the 1980s.

Although Rockstar has added this new cheat to GTA: The Trilogy, unfortunately the studio also cut several cheats when remastering the original games. Explaining why some cheats would not be around in the remaster, Rockstar Games producer Rich Rosado said that some were removed for “technical reasons”, namely because of “certain things that didn’t play well in the Unreal base”.

A number of songs from the original games are also notably absent in GTA: The Trilogy.

The launch of GTA: The Trilogy has not been without issues, either. Today (November 12), Rockstar pulled sales of the PC version from its store. This is because existing buyers are currently unable to play the game, as the Rockstar Games Launcher has been down for maintenance since yesterday (November 11).

