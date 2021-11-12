‘GTA: The Trilogy’ for PC pulled from Rockstar’s store as downtime continues

Rockstar has currently stopped selling GTA: The Trilogy on PC, after downtime with the Rockstar launcher has locked players out of the game for over 12 hours.

As spotted by VGC, GTA: The Trilogy looks to have been pulled from Rockstar’s online store page. This is likely due to the Rockstar Games Launcher being down for maintenance since last night (November 11), preventing players who have bought GTA: The Trilogy from actually playing it.

While the PC version of GTA: The Trilogy is missing from the store, copies for all other platforms are still available to purchase.

Rockstar shared yesterday that “services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance”. This was posted at 7:23PM yesterday, and as of typing today (November 12) the launcher is still unavailable.

Services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 11, 2021

This morning, Rockstar posted the following update:

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles.”

Rockstar removing PC versions of GTA: The Trilogy from sale has likely been done to address the fact that because of the maintenance, buyers have no way of actually playing the game they paid for.

As well as locking players out of GTA: The Trilogy, the Rockstar launcher downtime has also made several other games unavailable. This included Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, and the standalone versions (Red Dead Online, GTA Online) of both games’ multiplayer modes.

