‘GTA: The Trilogy’ has done “great” for Take-Two according to CEO

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has talked about the release and success of the GTA Trilogy, calling the launch a “glitch”.

This comes from an exclusive CNBC interview (as spotted by VGC), where Zelnick was answering a question about Grand Theft Auto.

“With regards to the GTA Trilogy, that was actually not a new title,” began Zelnick. “That was a remaster of pre-existing titles. We did have a glitch in the beginning, that glitch was resolved. And the title has done just great for the company.

“So we’re very excited,” he continued. “We have an amazing pipeline going forward. Zynga has an incredible pipeline going forward. And together, we think we can do a whole lot more than what’s already been announced.”

Take-Two recently acquired mobile gaming giant Zynga for £9.3billion.

Zelnick’s mention of a “glitch” is likely referring to the launch state of the GTA Trilogy, for which developer Rockstar Games released an apology statement and brought the original games back to PC, as they were delisted for the trilogy’s arrival.

The game was beset with bugs, glitches, and artistic decisions that players didn’t agree with when it launched last year, so much so that plenty of fixes have been issued on multiple occasions.

“The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world,” said Rockstar in its apology. “The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

