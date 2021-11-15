‘GTA: The Trilogy’ returns to PC as Rockstar issues apology for downtime

GTA: The Trilogy is once again available to play and purchase on PC, with Rockstar apologising to players for extensive downtime.

After a rocky launch that left GTA: The Trilogy PC players unavailable to play the game for several days, Rockstar has restored access to the title and is once again selling PC copies of the game on its storefront.

Now that GTA: The Trilogy is finally available to play on PC, Rockstar has updated its support page with the following statement on the title’s downtime:

“Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been updated and is once again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase.”

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward: https://t.co/hAfEKqYS3o — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 15, 2021

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We are also working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward. We would like to thank everyone for their patience as we resolve these issues.”

While the title launched on November 11, anyone who bought it on PC has been unable to play it until yesterday (November 14) due to the Rockstar launcher going down, which was immediately followed by further downtime for the studio to remove “some data files that were unintentionally included in the new versions of these games“.

The extensive downtime and issues with the quality of GTA: The Trilogy has led to players review bombing the title, with Rockstar’s Support Twitter account being overwhelmed with requests for refunds.

Elsewhere, Take-Two has sent DMCA claims to a popular mod hosting site, demanding that a GTA 4 save file and another mod be removed.

