‘GTA V’ will be “enhanced and expanded” for the PlayStation 5

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed that Rockstar Games’ seminal open-world blockbuster, Grand Theft Auto V will arrive on the newly revealed PlayStation 5 next year.

The announcement was made during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming event, alongside the release of a new trailer. Both GTA V and GTA Online will be making its way onto the upcoming in the second half of next year, and will be “enhanced and expanded versions” of the current games, Sony noted in a press release.

“With a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements, GTA V and GTA Online will take full advantage of the PS5 hardware and its new features, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever,” it added.

Watch the trailer for the PS5 version of GTA V below.

Additionally, a new standalone GTA Online will be available for free exclusively on the PS5 for the first three months. Players will also still need a PlayStation Plus membership in order to access the game.

Rockstar Games also announced that every PS4 GTA V owner will be receiving a monthly amount of $1,000,000 in-game GTA cash every month until GTA V’s launch on the PS5 in 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V was first released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles back in 2013. It was shortly ported over to the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One thereafter.

Other games announced during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming event include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. The title will launch exclusively on the PS5, but a release date has not been announced.

Horizon Forbidden West, the follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn, was also revealed by Guerrilla Games. The sequel continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats.