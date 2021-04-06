GTA V is set to return to Xbox Game Pass this week, along with a host of other games.

The latest games coming to Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service have been announced. Leading the announcement is the return of GTAV, which is returning to Game Pass for Cloud and Console.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War, a zombie killing themed spin off from Rebellion’s Sniper Elite series is coming to Cloud , Console and PC for the first time on April 8, followed by cute indie puzzle game Rain on Your Parade on April 15.

The rest of release sees double act of Disney games head to Cloud, with Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure both set to come to the platform on April 8

Console players will get exclusive access to NHL 21 via EA Play on April 12, whilst PC players will get to play turn based Indiana Jones based game Pathway, which will be arriving on April 15.

The final game being added in April is MLB The Show 21, the first PlayStation Studios game to be released for the Xbox. Despite coming out as part of Microsoft’s Subscription service, the game will need to be purchased at full price for Sony PlayStation owners.

Full details of all the releases are available via Xbox Wire.

GTAV‘s multiplayer was recently improved due to a fan discovering an issue that was bloating load times. By implementing the fixes, Rockstar Games were able to cut the load times across all platforms, though the Xbox One version did suffer from crashes for a short while afterwards.

The recent ID@Xbox presentation promised another 22 Day One releases for Game Pass, including Narita Boy, Sable, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.