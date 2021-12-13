‘GTA V Online’ is getting a new radio station this week

Grand Theft Auto V Online is getting an update this week which will introduce some brand-new music and a new radio station.

Following on from GTA V‘s new story content, The Contract, the game will also be receiving an additional update in the form of a new radio station on December 15.

Named MOTOMAMI Los Santos and hosted by ROSALÍA and longtime Rockstar collaborator Arca, the station will play music from artists such as Caroline Polachek to Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, and Aventura, as well as “LA FAMA”, ROSALÍA’s first single from her forthcoming album MOTOMAMI, which sees her collaborate with The Weeknd.

Other tracks from Arca will also be featured, as well as an exclusive song from Bad Gyal produced by The Music Locker’s Keinemusik, and more.

Two existing stations will also be getting a major overhaul. Radio Los Santos will be getting new music from Big Boy, Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs, TiaCorine, Rich the Kid, Offset, Mozzy, as well as music from Saweetie, Future, Tyler The Creator, Kodak Black, and more. Players will also get to hear a new single from Schoolboy Q from his upcoming EP Let’s Get It.

Then on West Coast Classics, Dr. Dre will be taking over the station, and it will feature his most famous tracks along with his works with artists such as 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Blackstreet, Ice Cube, Nas, and JAY-Z.

The recently announced expansion pack, The Contract, marks the return of GTA V character Franklin Clinton, where he now runs a “celebrity solutions agency”, providing “solutions to high-society problems.” This DLC, alongside the new update, will all launch on December 15.

