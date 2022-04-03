‘GTA V’ physical copies for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get April release

The boxed copies of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA V will be released a month after the digital versions.

The updated versions of GTA V were initially intended to release in November of 2021 but were delayed, eventually releasing last month. However, the upgrade is currently only available digitally, with boxed copies arriving on shelves on April 12 (via VGC).

Pre-orders are available now and will cost £24.99 from Game or £34.99 directly from Rockstar.

However, these prices are significantly higher than those offered for digital copies. On the PlayStation store, GTA V for PS5 costs £8.75, and the Xbox Series X|S version is £17.49 until June 14.

Players who are only interested in the online component of GTA V, which is also a standalone title, can download it for £8.99 on Xbox Series X|S. However, those with a PS5 and PlayStation Plus subscription can pick it up for free over the next three months.

Late last month, Rockstar Games announced that it was launching a paid subscription service for GTA Online called GTA+. The service provides players with a monthly bonus of GTA$500,000 in in-game cash and “the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates you may have missed out on, special vehicle upgrades, Member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses, and more each month.”

However, the community seems divided on the new service. Some Twitter users claim that Rockstar is milking everything it can from the game by charging players for funds and items that can be easily acquired through gameplay.

