Guerilla Games unveils ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ for PlayStation 5

Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a sequel on the PlayStation 5, titled Horizon Forbidden West.

The game was revealed during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming event, where the company showcased its next-gen PlayStation 5 console and announced a slew of titles for the system. The trailer features series protagonist Aloy and the return of mechanical beasts she fought in the first game.

The clip also revealed new enemy types such as mechanical elephants and showcased some of the environments players will be able to venture into, including desert landscapes and underwater exploration.

Little story details are known at present, but the official YouTube description for the game states that, “Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats.”

Watch the full announcement trailer here.

During the Future Of Gaming event, developer Guerilla Games promised players they would learn more about the game soon. No release date was announced.

Earlier this year, multiple unnamed sources revealed to VGC that the then-untitled sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn would feature a “larger game world and more freedom to explore”. The report also stated that the game would likely have a co-op mode, according to “people with knowledge of the game”. These features have yet to be confirmed by Guerilla Games

The game was one of many announced during the Sony event. Other titles such as a Demon Souls remake and a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man were also revealed.

Before the event finished, viewers were finally gifted a glimpse at Sony‘s upcoming console. The PlayStation 5 is set to release in two versions. An original disk-based version, alongside a digital only console.