Guerrilla Collective postponed in support of Black Lives Matter

Guerrilla Collective, an upcoming online games showcase featuring indie developers, has announced that it has postponed its inaugural event in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement on Twitter, the event’s organisers said that “we recognise this is a time for action and for voices speaking out for justice and change to be heard. We stand united for change, for justice, and in support of Black Lives Matter.”

The Guerrilla Collective, which was planned for June 6 to 8, has now been delayed to June 13 to 15 instead. In place of the original dates, the organisers will be holding a live steam on June 7 to “highlight Black voices in our industry, dedicated exclusively to showcasing games created by Black developers, titles featuring Black protagonists, and conversations with these creators”.

Read the full statement below.

The Guerrilla Collective was originally announced last month, and was touted as a “coalition of leading independent game companies”. The thee-day festival is slated to feature some of the most-acclaimed independent studios in the world, such as Larian Studios (the upcoming Baldur’s Gate III), Paradox Interactive (the Europa Universalis franchise) and ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)

Larian previously announced that it would be revealing more information about Baldur’s Gate III and their Divinity franchise during Guerrilla Collective. It’s unknown if these plans have been affected by the event’s delay.

Earlier this month, Paradox Interactive opened a new studio in Barcelona, Spain focused on Europa Universalis IV. The new location is named Paradox Tinto and will be headed by Johan Andersson, the creative director of Paradox Interactive.