‘Guild Wars 2’ bug turns players into long cats

ArenaNet’s latest update for MMO Guild Wars 2 has included a bug that is stretching players into very long cats.

The update was the beginning of the Super Adventure Festival event. However, it also included a bug that caught the eyes of many players. If a player uses a Charr character and chooses to equip the new light version of the Reality Rig Mk2, the player model gets stretched into a very long cat (via PCGamer).

The bug itself is harmless and doesn’t appear to have any adverse gameplay effects, with many players enjoying the sudden arrival of towering cats. However, the bug has already been fixed, as stated in a Tweet from the official Guild Wars 2 account, which said “unfortunately, this update has corrected the longcat bug”.

I am sorry to inform you that we are working on a fix for that. 😆 — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) March 29, 2022

After the release of Guild Wars 2 expansion End Of Dragons in February, ArenaNet provided an update on what players can expect to see in the MMO over the next year.

To help players catch up on lore they may have missed and cannot access, ArenaNet will be “combining the key story moments and experiences of Living World Season 1 into five episodes that will be released throughout 2022.”

“Our goal is to provide a cohesive bridge between the personal story and Living World Season 2 and give players the opportunity to earn many of the legacy achievements and rewards that have been unavailable all these years,” shared the studio. The first of these episodes will be available next month on April 19.

ArenaNet also revealed that Guild Wars 2 would receive a fourth expansion but didn’t share any further details.

In other news, Ready Or Not‘s March update added two grenade launchers and several fixes for maps.