‘Guild Wars 2’ gets new demonic skyscale and armour set in latest expansion

The Secrets Of The Obscure expansion is live now in Guild Wars 2, starting the saga of a post-dragons world and offering players a lot of new content to sink their teeth into.

The Dragon Cycle is ended and now there are new “strange and otherworldly forces emerging through rifts” that threaten the fabric of Tyria. Above the earth, there is a mysterious realm which is accessible on skyscale, and that has gotten a revised “streamlined” path for unlocking this mount.

Those who complete the entire Mastery track will unlock a demonic skyscale skin, and a demonic armour set is arriving in a later update.

At the moment, there are new Rift Hunter and Astral Ward armour sets, which will benefit from the new “potent system updates” for combat.

“In addition to taking the story of Tyria in a fresh direction, Guild Wars 2: Secrets Of The Obscure represents a new model of expansion content delivery for us,” explained the developer in an announcement to the game’s official website.

“The story that launches today will continue over the next three major releases (roughly one major release per quarter), joined by system updates, additional rewards, new weapon proficiencies, new instanced combat encounters, and more,” it continued.

For example, the Skywatch Archipelago, Amnytas and Outpost: Wizard’s Tower maps are available today, with a final map arriving in update 1, then that map is extended in update 2, and ultimately completed in update 3. NCSoft said that this strategy to stagger content is already applied to the fifth expansion of Guild Wars 2, which is slated for a release in 2024.

As this is paid content, players have three options for purchasing – the Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate versions of Secrets Of The Obscure. The first version contains the expansion, a max level boost and a shared inventory slot.

Then, the Deluxe version offers all of the aforementioned as well as a character slot expansion, identity repair kit, magic juggle emote tome and an Astral Ward feathered raptor skin.

Lastly, the Ultimate version has everything that has been mentioned thus far and 4,000 Gems to spend in game.

