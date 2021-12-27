Guillermo del Toro doesn’t think he “would develop a game again”

Despite his appearance and remarks at The Game Awards 2021, academy award winning director Guillermo del Toro has said he doesn’t think he would work in games again.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (and as spotted by GameSpot) the director of Pan’s Labyrinth, Guillermo del Toro, has said that he doesn’t think he will work in video games again, calling himself “the albatross of video gaming”.

Del Toro previously worked on two high profile video games, both of which never ended up being released. The first was a survival horror game, Insane, planned to be developed alongside Volition, the developers of the Saints Row series. However, not much was announced about the game before its cancellation in 2012.

The second title was much higher profile. Working with Konami, del Toro, Hideo Kojima and Norman Reedus were working together to develop a new Silent Hill title, as announced with the PT demo. This “playable teaser” was removed from stores when the project was cancelled.

“It’s just one of those things in my life that makes no sense, I kind of just wanted to tickle the ribs of Konami, because I don’t understand. That was so perfect, what we were going to do was so enthralling.”

While del Toro did go on to cameo in Kojima’s Death Stranding, he did not go on to direct a game again. The rumours mounted after his appearance on The Game Awards 2021 where he praised the direction of the original Silent Hill.

Combined with the announcement of Slitterhead, a new horror game by Silent Hill’s creator Keiichiro Toyama, people speculated that del Toro was involved in the project. However he denies this.

