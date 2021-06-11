‘Guilty Gear Strive’ developer warns gamers not to play in 4k

Guilty Gear Strive developers Arc System Works announced today that the game has some issues when playing in 4k on PC.

Launched earlier today, Guilty Gear Strive players are already experiencing some difficulty – specifically when countering enemy hits.

Developers Arc System Works issued this warning via the Steam Store just hours before the game officially launched:

“Guilty Gear -Strive- does support 4K resolutions, however we are aware the game is experiencing severe slowdowns during specific situations in battle (generally when counter-hitting), and during specific scenes in Story Mode.”

It’s undoubtedly an infuriating bug, but there’s a simple fix for now – don’t play in 4k.

“At this time, we would like to urge users to refrain from using 4K resolutions for online gameplay, while we continue to fix the issue. However, setting graphics quality to the lowest does help alleviate the issue a little.”

Series director Daisuke Ishiwatari previously took to Twitter, calling Guilty Gear Strive a ‘complete reconstruction of the franchise’.

New mechanics include the addition of the ‘Wall Break’ – allowing the player to initiate stage transitions when executing a combo at the corner of the screen.

