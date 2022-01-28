‘Guilty Gear Strive’ update adds Baiken and Combo Maker mode

The latest update for Guilty Gear Strive adds the sword-wielding Baiken and a new offline mode called Combo Maker that lets players share movesets.

Arc System Works has added Baiken as the fourth DLC character to Guilty Gear Strive. She will be available now for those who own the first season pass and will be available individually on January 31 for consoles. She also comes with a new stage.

The Guilty Gear Strive website provides more insight into Baiken. “A swordswoman of Japanese descent. She gets heated easily and is quick to start a fight. She’s the type to jump to action before thinking things through. She sticks to her principles, and doesn’t back down from a disagreement until it’s settled. However, she can still acknowledge when the other party is in the right.

“Her right arm has an attached concealed weapon as well as an artificial arm modified for offence. She has sworn to take revenge on That Man after suffering a serious wound and losing her friends and family in the Crusades.”

The new stage is called “Lap of the Kami” and is included with the purchase of Baiken or through the season pass.

Combo Maker was also introduced, and is a new mode coming to Guilty Gear Strive. Players will be able to record their favourite combinations of moves and then upload them for others to find. Players can use these combos to practice and learn new ways to utilise their favourite characters.

