‘Gwent: The Witcher Card Game’ finally arrives on Steam

CD Projekt Red has officially launched Gwent, its free-to-play digital collectible card game (CCG) based on The Witcher universe, on Valve’s Steam platform.

Gwent was released on Steam in conjunction with the fifth anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on May 19. The digital CCG, which is derived from the card game of the same name in The Witcher franchise, landed on the platform alongside a brand-new trailer video.

Prior to its release on Steam, Gwent was available on PC either through a standalone installer from the game’s official website or from GOG.com’s content delivery platform, GOG Galaxy.

Gwent was first released for PC in October 2018, and was quickly followed by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One releases in December that year. An iOS version launched in October 2019, while the Android edition was made available this March.

In other digital CCG news, NME’s Jason Coles recently called Riot Games’ Legends Of Runeterra “by far the best version of a free-to-play CCG I’ve ever seen” in a four-and-a-half-star review, praising the game’s visuals, sound design and “massive array of deck styles, themes and strategies”.

Meanwhile, Valve announced yesterday (May 19) that it is planning to enter the beta phase for the reboot of its digital CCG Artifact, which is based on the Dota 2 universe.

It revealed that players who purchased Artifact before March 30, 2020 will be able to opt in for the beta. Thereafter, the company will use a lottery system to invite players who have opted in to try the beta until it has “worked through the signups from players of the original”.