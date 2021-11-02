Hacker Bowser pleads guilty and offers Nintendo $4.5 million

Gary Bowser, a hacker that was arrested last year, has pled guilty to two charges and offered Nintendo £3.2million ($4.5million).

In 2020, Gary Bowser was arrested alongside one other Team Xecuter member for allegedly selling “illegal devices” that allowed users to play pirated games on consoles like the Nintendo Switch and 3DS.

As VGC reports, Bowser was charged with 11 felony counts, though pled guilty to two counts – Trafficking in Circumvention Devices, and Conspiracy to Circumvent Technological Measures and to Traffic in Circumvention Devices – in return for the other charges being dropped.

While other charges have been dropped, Bowser still faces prison time for the two that he has pled guilty to, as each comes with a potential sentence of five years.

Bowser has also offered to pay £3.2million ($4.5million) to Nintendo, and has proposed to help Nintendo locate other members of Team Xecuter.

A statement of facts – which all parties have agreed to – added the following:

“Defendant, GARY BOWSER, aka ‘GaryOPA,’ knowingly and wilfully participated in a cybercriminal enterprise that hacked leading gaming consoles and that developed, manufactured, marketed, and sold a variety of circumvention devices that allowed the enterprise’s customers to play pirated versions of copyrighted video games, commonly referred to as ‘ROMs’.”

Bowser was in charge of Maxconsole.com, where he marketed the circumvention devices for Nintendo consoles and other platforms, while also providing customer support to buyers.

Speaking on Bowser’s arrest in 2020, U.S. attorney Brian Moran said “this conduct doesn’t just harm billion-dollar companies, it hijacks the hard work of individuals working to advance in the video game industry”.

