Tech giant Nvidia has been “completely compromised” by hackers

US-based technology company Nvidia has reportedly been “completely compromised” from a recent cyber attack.

Parts of the GPU producer’s business have been offline for two days, according to a report from The Telegraph. The attack was pulled off by hacker group Lapsus$, who had access to Nvidia’s servers for a week, had admin access, and according to VideoCardz, pulled at least 1TB of data.

“We are investigating an incident. We don’t have any additional information to share at this time,” an Nvidia spokesperson told The Telegraph.

Alan Woodward, a cyber security expert, told the publication that Nvidia has probably shut down its systems to stop further damage. “The ultimate concern is that somebody may have put something in one of the software updates,” said Woodward. “They’ll be going through trying to make sure to see if there’s any indication that anything has been changed in their software that they then shipped to their clients.”

Meanwhile, one Nvidia insider said the hack has “completely compromised” the company’s digital systems.

The group claims it will leak or sell the data if Nvidia doesn’t contact them and remove the mining performance limiter on the company’s RTX 30-series GPUs. Apparently, the data obtained includes schematics, drivers, firmware, and more. Nvidia introduced the limiter, called Nvidia RTX LHR, in order to try and curb the shortage issues of graphics cards over the last two years.

Speaking to Bloomberg earlier this week, another spokesperson said, “Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted. We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don’t have any additional information to share at this time.”

Bloomberg also noted that the cyber attack on Nvidia is not connected to the recent attack on Ukraine.

In related news, the tech industry has halted exports of their products to Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Both Intel and AMD will be ceasing sales of their products in Russia.