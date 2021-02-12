News Gaming News

Hackers claim to have sold source code for multiple CD Projekt Red games

The auction reportedly contained files for 'Cyberpunk 2077', 'Thronebreaker' and 'The Witcher 3'

By Luke Shaw
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Credit: CD Projekt RED

The source code for CD Projekt Red games Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 has reportedly been sold by hackers.

The auction of stolen CD Projekt Red source has been completed according to a Twitter post from darknet intelligence firm Kela.

A tweet from yesterday (February 11) claims that the auction for the RedEngine has been closed, saying “An offer was received outside the forum that satisfied us. With the conditions of further non-distribution, in this regard, they were forced to withdraw the lot from sale.”

Advertisement

Malware threat collectors vx-underground also posted details on their Twitter account, confirming the initial bid was set at £725,000 ($1million), with a sell immediately price at £5million ($7million).

The sale of this content comes after CD Projekt Red revealed that they had been the victim of a targeted cyber attack which had compromised their internal systems. 

The unidenfified actor had gained access to the developer’s internal network. According to vx-underground, the files for sale in the auction included source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker, and The Witcher 3, including an unreleased version of the latter with ray-tracing enabled.

Advertisement

CDPR’s response to the hacker’s statement was that they “would not give in to the demands or negotiate”, but were “aware this may eventually lead to compromised data”.

Recently, Cyberpunk 2077 players have been asked by CDPR to stop using mods, due to a serious security risk in which a vulnerability in external DLL files the game uses can be used to execute code on PCs.

Advertisement
Advertisement