‘Hades 2’ is coming to Early Access in 2023

One of the biggest surprises of The Game Awards 2022 is Hades 2, the sequel to Hades, marking Supergiant Games’ first sequel.

Fans won’t have long to wait, either. Hades 2 is coming to Steam’s Early Access platform in 2023. There’s a trailer, revealing a game that will immediately look familiar to fans of Hades, with the same sense of kineticism and action that made the original so beloved.

We don’t know much else except we’re now playing Hell’s favoured daughter, instead of Atreus. Everything else is thin on the ground, but

It’ll be worth a punt though. In our review of Hades, Dom Peppiatt said: “All that time in Early Access allowed Hades to age like a fine wine, and further refinement on Switch and PC has matured the final draught into something Dionysus himself would be proud to serve up atop Mount Olympus.”

Speaking to NME last year, Supergiant’s Greg Kasavin said he wasn’t sure if the studio would make a sequel to Hades.

“We have never known in the past what comes next. We never plan our next game until we’re done with the one that we’re currently working on,” said Kasavin. “And I think part of the reason is that there’s a little superstition around that for our team because we want to make sure that we’re fully committed to the thing that we’re currently working on instead of, you know, counting our chickens before they hatch.”

We’ll give you more on Hades 3 when Supergiant reveals more. In the meantime, expect to play it in 2023.