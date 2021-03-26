‘Hades’ leads the winners at the 2021 BAFTA Games Awards

Hades has won five awards at this year’s BAFTA Game Awards, whilst The Last of Us Part II won the EE game of the year award.

The Last of Us Part II went into the event which took place yesterday (March 26) with 13 nominations, but Hades ended up sweeping the board on the night.

Supergiant Games’ Olympian rogue-like won the following awards: Artistic Achievement, Best Game, Game Design, Narrative, and the Performer in a Supporting Role award for Logan Cunningham.

Three games won two awards each: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and The Last of Us Part II.

Animal Crossing won the Game Beyond Entertainment and Multiplayer awards, whilst Sackboy: A Big Adventure won British Game and Family awards.

The Last of Us Part II won the Animation award, and Laura Bailey won her first BAFTA award, for Performer in a Leading Role. Naughty Dog’s revenge epic also won the audience vote for the EE Game of the Year award with an overwhelming majority.

Other winners included Carrion, which won the Debut category, and Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, which won the award for Original Property.

British Studio Media Molecule won the Technical Achievement award for Dreams, and studio director Siobhan Reddy was honoured with a Fellowship, the highest praise that the Academy can award a member.

All of the categories and their respective winners can be viewed on the official BAFTA website.

The BAFTA Game Awards 2021 were hosted by Elle Osili-Wood, and streamed through BAFTA’s social platforms. The award show is currently available to view on demand.

In the recent SXSW Gaming Awards, Hades picked up the Video Game of the Year and Excellence in Games Design Awards, whilst Dreams won the Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award.