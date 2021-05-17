‘Hades’ has been rated for PS4 in South Korea

Supergiant Games’ celebrated roguelike title Hades has reportedly received a PS4 rating by South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC).

The original rating was first spotted and shared on May 15 by ResetEra forum member Modiz, who shared a translated screenshot of the listing. The the GRAC has reportedly rated it as suitable for “everyone 15 years old”, while noting the game features “realistic or fantasy violence representation”.

The translated listing also lists Take-Two Interactive as the applicant, as opposed to developer Supergiant Games, which self-published the game on both Nintendo Switch and PC.

Neither Supergiant Games not Take-Two Interactive have commented on Hades‘ rating for South Korea. Although the game has only received a rating for the PS4, it will likely be available on the PS5 as well through backwards compatibility.

Hades first released through Early Access on PC in December 2018 before being officially released in September 2020, alongside a Nintendo Switch port. Hades has since gone on to win a plethora of awards, including Best Indie Game and Best Action Game at last year’s The Game Awards.

This year, Hades took home the awards for Game Of The Year at the 2021 SXSW Gaming Awards, as well as Artistic Achievement, Best Game, Game Design, Narrative and the Performer in a Supporting Role award for Logan Cunningham during this year’s BAFTA Games Awards. The game also clinched five awards at the D.I.C.E Awards in April.

Hades also clinched the third place in NME’s 20 Best Games of 2020 list with Ewan Wilson praising the game for incorporating players’ death cycles into the narrative. “Dying on a run isn’t failure, but instead opens up more of the story and further develops your character and their relationships,” he wrote.