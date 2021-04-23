‘Hades’ sweeps the 2021 D.I.C.E. Awards with five wins

Hades has triumphed at the 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards, winning in five categories.
The awards for Supergiant Games‘ critically acclaimed Greek-themed action game includes Game of the Year.
Hades has already won major awards at The Game Awards, the BAFTA Game Awards, the inaugural Gayming Awards, and the SXSW Gaming Awards.
Nonetheless, the D.I.C.E. Awards’ lion’s share of awards ultimately went to PlayStation exclusives, with Ghost of Tsushima coming second with four awards. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part II took home two awards, while Dreams and Spider-Man: Miles Morales both earned one each.
The full list of winners are as follows:
- Game of the Year: Hades
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Hades
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Hades
- Action Game of the Year: Hades
- Adventure Game of the Year: Ghost of Tsushima
- Family Game of the Year: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fighting Game of the Year: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Role-Playing Game of the Year: Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Sports Game of the Year: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Half-Life: Alyx
- Mobile Game of the Year: Legends of Runeterra
- Online Game of the Year: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation: The Last of Us Part II
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in Character: Miles, Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in Story: The Last of Us Part II
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: Dreams
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Half-Life: Alyx
- Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Hades
