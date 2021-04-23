‘Hades’ sweeps the 2021 D.I.C.E. Awards with five wins

Hades has triumphed at the 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards, winning in five categories.

The awards for Supergiant Games‘ critically acclaimed Greek-themed action game includes Game of the Year.

Hades has already won major awards at The Game Awards, the BAFTA Game Awards, the inaugural Gayming Awards, and the SXSW Gaming Awards.

Nonetheless, the D.I.C.E. Awards’ lion’s share of awards ultimately went to PlayStation exclusives, with Ghost of Tsushima coming second with four awards. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part II took home two awards, while Dreams and Spider-Man: Miles Morales both earned one each.

The full list of winners are as follows:

Game of the Year: Hades

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Hades

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Hades

Action Game of the Year: Hades

Adventure Game of the Year: Ghost of Tsushima

Family Game of the Year: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fighting Game of the Year: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Role-Playing Game of the Year: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Sports Game of the Year: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Half-Life: Alyx

Mobile Game of the Year: Legends of Runeterra

Online Game of the Year: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Character: Miles, Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Story: The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Dreams

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Half-Life: Alyx

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Hades

