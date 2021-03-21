‘Hades’ wins GOTY at the 2021 SXSW Gaming Awards

SXSW announced the winners of the 2021 Gaming Awards last night (March 20) during a live-streamed event which featured awards, insights and reveals.

The SXSW Gaming Awards ceremony is held each year as part of the wider South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival, which features music performances, interactive films and conferences.

Described by the organisers as “recognising the most creative and influential titles, teams and individuals in the industry.” The 2021 SXSW Gaming Awards included 12 categories, and there were 43 nominees in total.

Hades, the procedurally-generated, Greek-inspired role-playing game, won Video Game Of The Year. The multiplayer-focused mining game, Deep Rock Galactic won Indie Game Of The Year. Winners were chosen based on a weighted total score between staff, an advisory board and public voting.

Other winners at the event included Half-Life: Alyx with VR Game Of The Year, Ghost Of Tsushima won Excellence in Animation, Art and Visual Achievement and The Last Of Us 2 for Excellence In Narrative. You can view the full list of winners on the SXSW website.

Numerous developers have already taken to Twitter to voice their appreciation for the awards.

Thank you so much to the #SXSW judges for honoring our work on Hades like this, as well as in the category of Excellence in Game Design!! Our team is very grateful that our game struck a chord with you. https://t.co/PULFxMokuj — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) March 21, 2021

We did it!!! We won both Indie GOTY and Excellence in Multiplayer awards @sxsw Gaming Awards! I'm super happy and lost for words. Except ofc .. ROCK AND STONE!!!#dkgame https://t.co/0zywoD8GYG — Søren Lundgaard (@soren_lundgaard) March 21, 2021

The event typically takes place in Austin, Texas, but because of the ongoing global pandemic, this year’s event took place online. Organisers provided a virtual recreation of Austin for festival attendees to visit.

SXSW’s musical offerings included a variety of artists live-streaming from their home countries. Artists played sets from unusual settings such as a Taost temple, a cable car and even a freeway overpass in Los Angeles.

