Raven Software has confirmed that over half a million players have been banned from Call Of Duty: Warzone for cheating since the game first launched in 2020.

The developer revealed the number on Saturday (May 15) when it announced a recent ban wave that permanently banned 30,000 accounts from the free-to-play battle royale game. “[The new ban wave brings] us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone,” it wrote.

Banned over 30,000 malicious accounts across Call of Duty yesterday… bringing us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone. 🚫 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 14, 2021

Activision and Raven Software have been rolling out permanent ban waves for Call Of Duty: Warzone since April last year, two months after the game launched. The bans typically target accounts that partake in “malicious” behaviour, including cheating and the use of illegal hacks.

However, following Raven Software’s recent announcement, a number of gamers have responded to the developer’s news, saying that their accounts were hacked into and that they were banned wrongfully.

“Yeah my account is banned from all this like my account got hacked and then I got given all my stuff back on a new account buy them you ban it because of the hacker and now I can’t even play the game what so ever like how is that right it’s not me who hacked the game,” said one user.

“The truth is peoples accounts are getting stolen. Then the cheaters use those accounts,” said another user on Twitter. “I know this because my account was stolen and the guy dropped 5 wins in a row all 30s kills. So getting peoples accounts banned is doing nothing but deleting honest peoples accounts lol.”

Neither Activision nor Raven Software have commented on the rise of hacked accounts in Call Of Duty: Warzone.

In other Call Of Duty news, Activision confirmed earlier this month that Sledgehammer Games has been appointed as the lead developer for this year’s premium Call Of Duty title.

According to leakers, the game will return to a World War II setting and has a tentative working title of WWII: Vanguard.