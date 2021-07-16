Half of Steam’s most popular games may not run on Steam Deck

Valve‘s new Steam Deck has been designed to let players access their PC gaming library on the go, just like any PC.

However, as reported in The Verge, as the Linux-based SteamOS also powers this new handheld, this impacts what games are compatible on the system.

Less than 15 per cent of all games on Steam officially support Linux and SteamOS. As a workaround, Valve had developed a feature called Proton that allows users to run Windows natively on the platform.

This would not only get around most compatibility issues but should also mean it’s possible to access other platforms like the Windows Store (and Xbox Game Pass) or the Epic Games Store.

Valve confirmed: “Steam Deck is a PC so you can install third-party software and operating systems.”

The remaining issue, however, is that games that use anti-cheat software are still incompatible with Linux.

As reported in PC Gamer, with data taken from ProtonDB, almost half of Steam’s 10 most popular games – Destiny 2, Apex Legends, PUBG and Rainbow Six Siege – would currently not be compatible on SteamOS.

Although the games may start up, anti-cheat software would prevent players from logging into multiplayer servers.

Valve has, however, noted that it is using a new version of SteamOS built in mind for Steam Deck with Proton built-in. In an FAQ, it has also said, “We’re working with BattlEye and EAC to get support for Proton ahead of launch”. BattlEye and Easy Anti-Cheat are two of the most common anti-cheat systems used by developers.

While PC players will appreciate being able to customise and tinker with Steam Deck like any other PC, the important thing for new users is ensuring that any game from the library can be accessed and works as intended, just like consoles.

