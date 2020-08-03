‘Halo 3’ is getting new content 13 years after launch

343 Industries has announced that The Master Chief Collection’s Halo 3 is set to receive new content, 13 years after its initial release.

The news was detailed by design director Max Szlagor in a new post on the official Halo blog. “For Season 3, we are looking to continue expanding on what we are offering for customization. This will include new weapon skins, new visors and other content for Halo 3,” said he in the post.

“Some include brand new customization options that never existed before in Halo 3. This marks the first step in our expansion of Halo 3 customization,” added technical designer Dana Jerpbak.

Szlagor also went on to speak of Halo 3: ODST’s upgrades: “Players can look forward to new options like customizing your starting weapons, movement speed, player gravity, time limit, set limit, number of lives, damage output and more!”

In addition, Jerpbak noted that new weapons would also be introduced to Halo 3: ODST’s Firefight mode“We have been able to add a couple new weapons into the mix for now. Previously, you were limited to what was on the map and what enemies drop when you killed them. But now, you can spawn with a Spartan laser, a Fuel Rod, or whatever you want that is available.”

The new content being introduced is set to arrive during Season 3, which begins with the launch of Halo 3: ODST on PC. A release date has not been announced, although the first beta test is scheduled to begin in mid-August, with the full release coming sometime after.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently available on Xbox One and PC.