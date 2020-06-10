‘Halo 3: ODST Firefight’ is coming to ‘The Master Chief Collection’

343 Industries has revealed the popular multiplayer mode Halo 3: ODST Firefight will be coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection this summer.

In a teaser trailer posted on the official YouTube channel, the developer delivered the news to fans. The trailer notes that “over time, Halo 3 ODST‘s campaign & Halo: Reach were added,” before teasing “still, one experience remains abscent.”

It’s then revealed that the mode will be coming this summer before providing glimpses of the game in action with in-game Xbox 360 footage.

You can view the full reveal trailer below.

Firefight is a horde based mode which pits players against waves of increasingly more challenging enemies. The appropriately named ‘firefights’ take place both on-foot and vehicular combat. There’s no limit to the amount of waves players can tackle, but the team is provided seven lives between them all until it’s game over.

Fans have been actioning to have this mode added for years, with many taking to Halo‘s community forums, voicing for the mode to be added. As the trailer states “later this summer, that changes.”

In recent news, 343 Industries posted a job listing for a senior producer role to develop a new project in the Halo universe. The position is described as a “chance to work on one of the most exciting and creative intellectual properties in the industry with one of the industry’s most talented teams.”

Additionally, Halo Infinite is set to receive a development update next month for Xbox’s digital event known as 20/20, which will enlighten fans into the future of first-party games for the upcoming Xbox Series X.