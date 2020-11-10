‘Halo 4’ arrives on PC next week, eight years after original release

343 Industries has announced that Halo 4 will finally arrive on PC next week, eight years after its original release on the Xbox 360.

The game will be released on November 17, as the final instalment of the The Master Chief Collection, according to a new trailer for the game. The upcoming version of Halo 4 will be fully optimised for PC, and will feature a fully remastered campaign.

Halo 4’s PC port will support up to 4K UHD resolution and 60fps, as well as PC native settings such as customisable mouse and key support, ultra-wide support and field of view customisation. The game’s multiplayer mode will feature 25 maps, an updated armour customisation system and the Spartan Ops mode, which are episodic co-op missions.

Check out the teaser below:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection was first released in 2019 with Halo: Reach, and has since grown to include Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST. More information about The Master Chief Collection is available here.

Halo 4’s release on PC coincides with the collection’s next-gen release on the Xbox Series X and S consoles on the same day. The next-gen version of the collection will be “fully optimised” for the upcoming next-gen systems, with both the campaign and multiplayer being fully playable in 120fps, as well as 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X.

In other Halo news, 343 Industries announced in late October that Halo Infinite – which has been delayed to next year – has lost its game director Chris Lee. He was the third executive developer from 343 Industries to exit the project since August 2019, following Tim Longo and Mary Olson.