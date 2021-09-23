‘Halo’ co-creator’s next project will divide fans

Industry veteran and Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto has teased his next major project – and it’s apparently not everyone’s cup of tea.

Following the mediocre release of Disintegration and the closure of his studio, V1 Interactive, it looks as though Marcus Lehto is about to pick up his next big project.

“Making some pretty big decisions with my career this week,” he tweeted (via VGC). “Some of you will support it, some will not. I just ask that you all join me on this next leg of journey. It’s going to be big!”

It’s currently unknown what Lehto’s next project will be. But the long-time developer has been on board for some of Xbox’s biggest hits.

Marcus Lehto joined Bungie in 1997 and co-created the classic FPS, Halo: Combat Evolved. He then went on to work on much of the series for the next decade or so, including Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach.

Since leaving Bungie, Lehto went on to produce the critically maligned Disintegration – an FPS which he launched via his own studio V1 Interactive which opened in 2016. Sadly, with only a single game under its belt, the studio closed recently following the shut-down of Disintegration servers, citing lack of interest. Now, it looks as though Lehto is planning something “big”.

What that will be, remains a mystery. But one thing’s for certain – he isn’t heading back to 343 Industries. At least, not yet.

“It’s not 343,” he said via Twitter. “Sadly there were no meaningful opportunities. But I’ll always have a strong connection with Halo no matter what.”

