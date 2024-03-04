‘Halo’ composer running for Congress, will support Trump in Presidential Election

Marty O’Donnell, the composer of Halo and Destiny, has announced he is running for a seat in the United States Congress.

Made up of 435 elected representatives from across the United States as well as 100 senators, the US Congress creates legislation for the federal government, and has an important role in military spending, borrowing money and creating post offices.

However O’Donnell is better known for creating the soundtracks to several Bungie games, including the Halo trilogy, Destiny and Oni. He left the company in 2014 to co-found his own studio Highwire Games and in 2020 sued Microsoft for unpaid wages.

Over the weekend, O’Donnell announced his decision to run for a seat in Congress, hoping to represent the third congressional district in Nevada.

In a statement shared on social media, O’Donnell wrote: “I never wanted to be a politician and I still don’t. I’ve had two successful careers and I was ready to retire and spend more time with my family – which I’ve done for the past 3 years.”

“I’m tired of seeing the leaders of our country being influenced by the toxic divisions that are tearing apart our families and society,” he continued. “It’s time for me to step up and do my civic duty. To give back and try and change things for the better. If not me, who? If not now, when?”

He went on to blame the rising cost of living on “gig corporate executives and big union bosses. Big tech, big pharma, big media, big whatever – all trying to control big government in Washington DC. This needs to stop,” before turning his attention to immigration and the erosion of “traditional family values”.

“I’m ready to go to DC and see if I can help bring back sanity and civility to the public discourse on these issues and all the other issues that face our great nation. We need bold leaders for such a time as this,” he added.

In a separate interview with Venturebeat, O’Donnell said he would be backing Donald Trump in the Presidential Elections later this year. “America enjoyed a secure border and no inflation in the Trump administration four years ago,” he claimed. “I have voted for President Trump twice and will vote for him a third time this fall. But no matter who is elected this November, if I have the privilege to serve, I plan to work with them. That’s what voters expect and that’s what I’ll do.”

O’Donnell still has to officially file his intention to run, and must be chosen in the Republican primary in June ahead of six other more experienced candidates before facing current Democrat Congress member Susie Lee in November.

