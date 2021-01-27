‘Halo Infinite’ developer 343 Industries promises monthly updates

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has committed to monthly updates on the upcoming game’s progress.

Halo Infinite was originally planned to be released in 2020 alongside the Xbox Series XS as a launch title. However, after criticism from fans over the game’s lacklustre graphics, 343 Industries delayed the game to 2021, before settling on a Fall 2021 release window in December.

Since then, there have only been piecemeal updates from the developer. As a result, fans looking forward to Halo Infinite have voiced frustration with the lengthy periods of time 343 Industries goes without sharing new game updates.

However, 343 Industries community manager Brian Jarrard (ske7ch343) has since taken to Reddit to assuage fan concerns, saying that the studio is interacting with the community as such as possible while the game is in the development. He also noted that the team is “committed” to keeping players in the loop with more “high level” updates.

“Considering we went 12-month stretches of total darkness and our last update was on December 8, I don’t think there’s any cause to worry,” Jarrard wrote. “That said, we’re committed to at least monthly high level updates and the next Inside Infinite is coming out this week.”

Though Jarrard did not confirm a date for the update, he did say that it would feature members from those working on the sandbox portion of Halo Infinite. However, he also cautioned fans that the update wouldn’t include “world premier big screenshots or huge things like a date announce” to temper expectations.

In a recent interview with GameSpot, Xbox head Phil Spencer admitted he believed Halo as a franchise will be “around for a long time”, adding that the series still has the “potential” to be a juggernaut in gaming.

“When I look at how well Master Chief Collection has done as it’s gone to PC and as 343 [Industries] continues to evolve it, even now for Xbox Series X and Series S, there’s a high level of interest,” he noted.