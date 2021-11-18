‘Halo Infinite’ Battle Pass progression will be “tuned” later this week

After some negative feedback surrounding Halo Infinite and its Battle Pass progression, it’s been announced that the model will be improved soon.

Via Twitter, John Junyszek, community manager at 343 Industries explained that “we will be making targeted tunings to our model later this week”. He explained that “to start, we’ll be adding “Play 1 Game” challenges to help make sure you consistently progress through the Battle Pass by playing matches the way you want.”

To address the feedback on Battle Pass progression we will be making targeted tunings to our model later this week. To start, we'll be adding "Play 1 Game" challenges to help make sure you consistently progress through the Battle Pass by playing matches the way you want. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 18, 2021

Continuing, Junyszek explained that the team will also be “adjusting, fixing bugs with, and removing some Weekly Challenges based on your feedback,” with the tunings to difficulty aiming to “help you progress through Weekly Challenges faster and thus directly speed up your progress”.

When the update is made, Challenges will need to be reset which may disappoint some players. Fortunately, everyone who logs in between November 23 and November 30 will be given the week’s Ultimate Reward, the Sigil Mark VII Visor, as an apology for the reset.

The duration of 2XP boosts will also be doubled to last one hour rather than their current 30 minutes length so that players can get the most out of them.

The change comes days after it was announced that the team was looking at Battle Pass progression and gathering data about what needed to change.

Free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer was a surprise release on November 15 and has been a huge success already. It hit the top 5 most played games on Steam in lightning fast time.

