‘Halo Infinite’ Big Team Battle fix does not improve mode

343 Industries has released a patch for Halo Infinite that hoped to improve Big Team Battle matchmaking but did not work.

Big Team Battle in Halo Infinite allows players to jump into 24-player matches, but the mode has had trouble since launch. Players have had a hard time getting into games. 343 released a patch that included a fix for the Oddball mode and hoped to fix Big Team Battle.

However, this wasn’t the case, as 343 revealed in a forum post spotted by PCGamesN. “The Hotfix was deployed at 10AM PT today for Xbox and PC and included a fix for an issue with Oddball but also was hoped to address the ongoing matchmaking issues affecting Big Team Battle,” said community director Brian Jarrard.

“Unfortunately, it looks like today’s patch did not fully resolve the BTB matchmaking problems. The team is continuing to investigate, and while we believe there may be some minor improvements, matchmaking is still not working as expected.

“Many people worked hard to get this fix out the door, and it’s naturally very disappointing we’re not seeing the desired and expected results. We know this is an ongoing source of frustration and the team will continue to work towards a resolution.

“We’ll continue to provide updates as we have them. In the meantime, we greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this issue.

However, it isn’t all bad news. Halo Infinite players who log in before February 16 will be able to claim five XP boosts and 5 Challenge Swaps to speed up their progression.

In other news, Sony believes that Activision Blizzard games will remain on the PlayStation platform following the acquisition of the company by Microsoft. “We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform,” said a spokesperson for Sony.