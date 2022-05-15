‘Halo Infinite’ bringing back skill jumps and making changes to Last Spartan Standing

343 Industries has outlined the changes coming to Halo Infinite in an upcoming update, after Season 2 saw the game fraught with bugs and some fan-favourite skill jumps removed.

The changes were outlined in a Halo Waypoint forum post penned by senior community manager John Junyszek on May 13. Players were given updates on the weapon “jamming” glitch, a series of fixes and the reversal of the removal of some skill jumps in the game.

After what the team calls “overwhelmingly strong feedback” from the community, 343 Industries says it is reintroducing a number of skill jumps – jumps that exploit bits of in-game geometry to help skilled players navigate multiplayer maps.

The key door and house panel jump from Live Fire, double doors in Bazaar, P side ledges in Aquarius and pizza jump in Streets will be added back into the game.

The team also makes it clear in the post that it officially backs these skill jumps, and is constantly trying to find a way to engage with the community’s discovery of them whilst making sure each is fair and balanced.

An ongoing weapon “jamming” issue (which sees guns not firing despite player inputs) will also be fixed soon, as 343 Industries says it has “been able to identify the root cause of the issue”.

343 Industries also says that the new Last Spartan Standing mode in Halo Infinite will have its equipment drop pods changed. Instead of just giving players Power Equipment, any and all Equipment from across the game can spawn in the pods.

“Our team has been working hard to get as much as we can in this update as quickly as we can,” said 343 Industries in the post. “But there are still a few more steps we need to take before we can release it out in the wild. We’ll share more on this update’s specific release timing in the next few days.”

