‘Halo Infinite’ campaign co-op won’t be added until at least May 2022

It’s been confirmed that the campaign co-op mode for Halo Infinite won’t be added to the game until Season 2, which now launches in May 2022.

In a new interview with Eurogamer, Joseph Staten, Head of Creative at 343 Industries confirmed that the studio’s goal is to “ship campaign co-op in Season Two and our goal is to ship Forge with Season Three.”

However following the news that Season One has been extended from three months to six, players now face an additional wait.

“Those remain goals. Those remain targets. And we can’t commit to any hard dates right now, because as we’re seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us,” continued Staten.

“If it turns out that our progression system just isn’t working the way that we intended, if we need to move some of these bigger rocks sooner, then we as a team will make those decisions and will clearly communicate to our fans why we’re why we’re doing certain things.”

He went on to add: “Campaign co-op and our Forge toolset are really big promises that we’ve made that we need to make good on.”

Since the launch of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode earlier this week, developers have been talking about tweaking the game.

Yesterday (November 18) John Junyszek, community manager at 343 Industries explained that “we will be making targeted tunings to our model later this week. To start, we’ll be adding ‘Play 1 Game’ challenges to help make sure you consistently progress through the Battle Pass by playing matches the way you want.”

Junyszek explained that the team will also be “adjusting, fixing bugs with, and removing some Weekly Challenges based on your feedback,” with the tunings to difficulty aiming to “help you progress through Weekly Challenges faster and thus directly speed up your progress”.