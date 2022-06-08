‘Halo Infinite’ co-op campaign to undergo public testing in July

343 Industries has announced that some insiders will soon be testing out Halo Infinite’s long-awaited online campaign co-op next month.

In a tweet yesterday (June 7), the official Halo Twitter said campaign network co-op is being tested in July, with registered insiders able to participate.

Those interested in signing up for the Halo Insider program can do so here, although there’s no guarantee that members will get access to campaign co-op, with 343 Industries instead picking out a small number to help test the public “flight” – 343’s term for a hands-on playtest.

With #HaloInfinite campaign network co-op arriving later this year, we're planning to flight it to Halo Insiders in July. Register and make sure your Halo Insider profile is up to date for a chance to participate! ✈: https://t.co/3a5Xr1hUIc pic.twitter.com/fKIn44umRU — Halo (@Halo) June 7, 2022

Last anyone heard of Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign feature was from the game’s 2022 roadmap in May. Online co-op is targeting a late August release, whilst split screen co-op currently has no release window.

Both forms of campaign co-op are currently set to launch during Season 2 of Halo Infinite, which is running until November of this year, meaning it’s another six month season instead of the previously promised three. The runtime and theming of Season 3 are yet to be announced, and will launch on November 8.

It was announced before the game’s release in 2021 that both campaign co-op and Forge, which are two widely popular Halo game modes, would not be included at launch. Neither has been added to the game since it released in December of last year.

Jerry Hook, who was head of design on Halo Infinite, recently announced that he was leaving 343 Industries. This makes Hook one of the three major departures from the studio this year, as it’s in the middle of adjusting to a rough Season 2 launch.

In other news, Bel’Veth is coming to League Of Legends this week with patch 12.11, alongside a series of buffs and nerfs.