‘Halo Infinite’ concept art shows off new enemy, Jega ‘Rdomnai

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has shared new concept art for the upcoming game, including a look at one of the campaign’s enemies, Jega ‘Rdomnai.

Taking to the Halo Waypoint blog, the developer shared new pieces of artwork from concept artist David Heidhoff, who also worked on art featured in Halo 5: Guardians. The first piece of concept art introduces gamers to Jega ‘Rdomnai, a member of The Banished, which is the evil faction of aliens who will go up against Master Chief in Halo Infinite.

343 Industries’ official description of the new character bills it as a “mysterious and battle-ravaged Sangheili warrior”. While Jega ‘Rdomnai’s abilities have not been revealed, the elite blademaster can be seen wielding a plasma sword in the concept art.

Advertisement

“The blademaster’s history is shrouded in rumor and half-truths. Some say he was an experiment, an affront to his own kind. Others make mention of a clandestine ambush gone wrong,” the blog reads. “Very few know the truth, fewer still speak of it. One thing is certain: he has hunted demons before, and as the first recruit welcomed into the Hand of Atriox, he will do so again.”

The second piece of concept art shows off Master Chief’s new GEN3 Mark VII Mjolnir suit. “Though it does represent a generational leap for the Mjolnir platform for actively deployed Spartans, some elements tested with the GEN1 and GEN2 Mark VII remain in the prototype stage due to unreliability or cost factors, such as integration of Forerunner-derived nanomachine elements and full shield-shaping,” 343 says.

The blogpost also summed up details about what players can expect from the game’s campaign. The developer noted that Halo Infinite will follow the events of Halo 5: Guardians, focusing on the Master Chief and his fight against the Banished on Installation 07.

Meanwhile, the Banished will be led by a war chief named Escharum. Another new character featured in Halo Infinite is the mysteriously named Pilot, who is a United Nations Space Command (UNSC) member that needs the help of Master Chief.

Advertisement

In other Halo Infinite news, 343 Industries has roped in two franchise veterans to help oversee the completion of the project following its recently announced delay, and has appointed longtime collaborator Certain Affinity as a co-developer.

Halo Infinite is currently scheduled for a 2021 release.