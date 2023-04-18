Former ‘Halo’ creative head Joseph Staten joins Netflix Games for “AAA” project

Halo Infinite‘s former head of creative, Joseph Staten, has joined Netflix Games after leaving 343 Industries earlier in the year.

On Twitter, Staten revealed that he would be serving as creative director “for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP” at Netflix Games.

“In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures,” shared the Halo veteran.

While Staten was involved with Microsoft’s Halo series since Halo 2, recent layoffs and restructuring saw him moved from 343 Industries to Xbox’s publishing division in January. However, Staten ultimately left Microsoft this month to join Netflix.

So today, I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined @Netflix Games as Creative Director for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. Let's go! 2/2 — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) April 17, 2023

Although Netflix is yet to announce the project Staten is working on, it has previously confirmed a AAA third-person role-playing game is in the works at its Los Angeles studio.

The studio is headed by former Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny, who left Blizzard Entertainment in 2021.

At least one of the bigger games Netflix has in development appears to be a video game set in the world of Rebel Moon, an upcoming sci-fi film by director Zack Synder.

Last month, Snyder revealed he has been working on a Rebel Moon role-playing game (RPG) with Netflix, which the director described as a title of “ridiculous scale”.

“This RPG that we’re doing is just […] So immersive, so intense and so huge,” shared the director, who added that he “always wanted to do an RPG”.

While Netflix declined to share anything further when contacted by NME, the streaming giant recently outlined plans to significantly ramp up its gaming division.

Speaking to press, Netflix confirmed that it has 16 games being developed at its in-house studios, while 40 games in total are slated to launch in 2023.